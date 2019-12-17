The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) has deployed 575 operatives to manage traffic and ensure safety of lives and properties before, during and after the yuletide.

According to a statement by the Corp Commander and Chief Executive Officer, Commander Olaseni Ogunyemi, TRACE has mobilised all the Area, Divisional and Unit commanders, Head of Squads and Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative, TRACE emergency, as well as Community Based Management Scheme, to effectively manage and control traffic across the State.

He added that the exercise tagged, “Operation Drive to Stay Alive”, was aimed at ensuring motorists comply with traffic rules and regulations throughout yuletide period, urging Officers to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws, control parking and use of protective crash helmet among others.

“Safety on our road is a collective responsibility, a philosophy which is in accordance with the guiding principle of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun”, he said.

Ogunyemi reminded TRACE operatives to be polite, tolerant and ensure good operational conduct at their various beats, especially along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Sagamu –Ijebu-Ode, Benin-Ore, Abeokuta –Ewekoro-Ifo – Ijako-Sango – ota- Lagos corridor among others.

The TRACE executive implored motorists to ensure strict compliance to traffic rules, saying vehicles impounded for contravening traffic infractions during the yuletide would not be released until after patrol operations.

“In view of anticipated increased traffic flow during this period, road users should avoid wrong overtaking, conform to the average speed limit, especially at construction zones and desist from drinking while driving”, he added.

Ogunyemi further stated that TRACE would be collaborating with other agencies, such as Federal Road Safety Corps, motor traffic unit of Nigerian Police Force, and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), to ensure total compliance by motorists.