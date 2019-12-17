By Adejoke Adeleye

Barely 24 hours after the screening of 17 out of 18 Commissioner-nominees, whose names were sent to the Ogun State House of Assembly by Governor Dapo Abiodun for ratification and approval, the Assembly has confirmed their nomination, affirming their eligibility to serve as commissioners in the State.

The unanimous confirmation of the nominees by the lawmakers through a House Resolution: HR No 049/OG/ 2019, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Selection by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, after which the Minority Leader, Ganiu Oyedeji moved the motion for the adoption of the report and supported by the Whole House.

According to the report, “out of the 18 nominees, 17 appeared, only Dr. Tomi Coker did not appear. Members examined the curriculum vitae and other credentials of the 17 nominees and interviewed them. The nominees were found to be eligible and suitable to assume the exalted office of Commissioner in Ogun State. The Committee therefore recommend them for the confirmation as Commissioners in Ogun State, having been found eligible as required by Section 192 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Thereafter, the Majority Leader moved the motion for the nominees’ confirmation, seconded by Sylvester Abiodun and supported by all lawmakers through a voice vote.

Responding, the Speaker said the State at this time needed quality services beyond politicking and segregation, which was the reason leaders of the legislative caucuses, including; Oludaisi Elemide, Kemi Oduwole and Yusuf Sheriff gave an overview of their interactions with the nominees from the three Senatorial Districts, on the need to promote synergy among all arms of government, including relevant stakeholders to advance even development of all parts of the State.

Names of confirmed nominees included, Honourables Ganiyu Hamzat and Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, Funmi Efuwape, Oluwafemi Ogunbanwo, Mr. Dapo AbdulRahman Okubadejo, Dr. Tosin Taiwo, Prof. Sidi Osho, Barr. Gbolahan Adeniran, Engr. Oludotun Taiwo, Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi.

Others were Olaolu Olabimtan, Morufu Afolabi Afuape, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, Adebowale Akinsanya, Olatunji Akinosi, Dr. Adeola Odedina and Tunji Odunlami.