There shouldn’t be any longer any controversy over the decision of a Nigerian newspaper to prefix “Major-general’ in references to the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as his wife, Aisha has also called him General.

In a Twitter birthday message, Aisha, married to Buhari since 1989, resuscitated an old Buhari acronym, GMB , meaning General Muhammadu Buhari. Indeed she called him GMB twice in her tweet.

On becoming civilian President in 2015, the former Nigerian military head of state, who clocked 77 years today, requested that he henceforth wanted to be called President Muhammadu Buhari, the acronym of which is PMB. Many of the General’s aides referred to him as PMB in many salutations today.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation . Long Live GMB, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Aisha tweeted.

