A Nigerian who had lived for about 45 years in New York, United States and who returned home about a year ago, has been killed reportedly by robbers.

The returnee Mutiu Agbosasa, in his 70s, was killed in Ikorodu, west of Lagos on Tuesday, Facebook posts by relations indicated. Mutiu’s birth record in US was 10 September 1948.

According to his bio on his Facebook page, he attended Ansar-udeen High School in Lagos, before leaving for America for further studies.

In the US, he went to Long Island University and was working at the City of New York Hospital before returning to Nigeria. His Linkedin account however described him as Account Executive at Metropolitan Hospital, Brooklyn, New York.

His death came as a great shock to relations who shared the news of his death as he was described as a kind and gentle man.

Wrote Abiola Musilimat, who broke the news : Can’t still believe myself Daddy mutiu,,,whyyy???

“am not in position to question you God, but why is Mr mutiu easy going man with plain mind. If you know you should have not come home, son of Agbosasa. Not up to a year you come naija for settle dawn after a long time stay in United States of America. Ah wicked world!

“Means its over like that. My God!!!someone should tell me is not true, still short of words,🙏🙏🙏oh Allah I seek onto your mercy. Great Mutiu a better place in Alijanat”, she wrote.