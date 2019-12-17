Popular Nigeria born gay activist, Bisi Alimi has given his opinion on a Netflix-sponsored that portrayed Jesus as a gay man.

The 46-minute movie teaser shows Jesus, who is turning 30, brings a “surprise guest” to meet his family. The Christmas satire on Netflix depicting Jesus in a gay relationship has sparked a backlash in Brazil, where hundreds of thousands signed a petition calling for the film to be axed.

Also, Nigerian pastors and several people have reacted to the said movie, clamouring for Christians to boycott Netflix. The movie has so far generated a lot of controversies.

Reacting to the controversy, Bisi threw shade at the Nigerians who are expressing outrage about the movie.

He wrote: “Honestly, whatever you do, make sure you watch the film on Netflix. It is called “The First Temptation of Jesus”. For the Nigerians making noise, the film is in Portuguese, so I doubt if you will understand it anyway. Well back to the film; it is so funny that 2mins into it you will be crying with tears. Even God is a character. The conversation between Joseph and Mary and then God bringing them a gift is fucking hilarious. Oh, and the three wise men, they need Nigerians to ply that bit. Gosh! You need to see this film! I am giving it 10/5″.