Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has blamed the country’s inability to eradicate poverty on past administrations.

He spoke at an event to mark the 70th birthday of former Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi.

Osinbajo said past administrations were not focused on the approach they took while maintaining that the APC government’s social investment scheme is a comprehensive programme to tackle poverty.

He said; “It’s very obvious that we are behind the race in eradicating poverty. The reason being that before now, there were no systematic and focused approach to eradicating poverty in our country.

“This is why from 2014-2015, the APC decided to write social investment into our manifestos. So, the social investment we are talking about is not by accident. It’s a comprehensive programme to tackle poverty.

“It’s a detailed programme and the first of its kind anywhere in Africa. The programme is very seriously scrutinized by the World Bank and as a matter of fact, the World Bank is a collaborator.”