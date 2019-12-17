By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Nigerian pop sensation Naira Marley released a cross-continental trap and grime project he titles “LOL (Lord of Lamba) EP”.

The Extended Play, “LOL EP” is a 6-track project with guest appearances from Nigerian artistes such as DMW superstar, Mayorkun and C Blvck. While Producers include serial hit-maker, Rexxie, Killertunes, and Studio Magic.

1. Tingasa – NM x Cblvck.

2. Tesumole – NM (beat by Rexxie)

3. Mafo- NM (beat by Rexxie)

4. Isheyen- NM (beat by Rexxie)

5. Oja [Challenge Version] – NM (beat by Rexxie)

6. YanYanYan- NM x Mayorkun (beat by studio magic)