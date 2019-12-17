By Taiwo Okanlawon
Controversial Nigerian pop sensation Naira Marley released a cross-continental trap and grime project he titles “LOL (Lord of Lamba) EP”.
The Extended Play, “LOL EP” is a 6-track project with guest appearances from Nigerian artistes such as DMW superstar, Mayorkun and C Blvck. While Producers include serial hit-maker, Rexxie, Killertunes, and Studio Magic.
1. Tingasa – NM x Cblvck.
2. Tesumole – NM (beat by Rexxie)
3. Mafo- NM (beat by Rexxie)
4. Isheyen- NM (beat by Rexxie)
5. Oja [Challenge Version] – NM (beat by Rexxie)
6. YanYanYan- NM x Mayorkun (beat by studio magic)
What do you think?