Nicole Chikwe, the wife of Nigerian musician, Naetochukwu Chikwe, popularly known as Naeto C, has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to her hubby on his birthday.

Chikwe, married to the popular musician in 2012 with three children on Tuesday, said she was not ashamed to confess the impact of her man in her life and thanked him for the love they have shared together.

Chinkwe wrote: “Today is Naetosuperc‘s birthday. I know he’s expecting me to troll him like I always do but the truth is, my bank account is on admission in General Hospital. I cannot afford to do nonsense today because I need him to do me Christmas. Chairman Daddy Sir, I love you ohhhh my tasty mango! My steamy Moi Moi! ⁣

“On a serious note, happy birthday to the love of my life and father of my plenty children. I’m not ashamed to say that you are an integral factor that has shaped me into the woman I am today. Nor am I afraid to say that I need you, I rely on you and I depend on you. Thank you for always putting me and the kids first. And thank you for TEN birthdays together! I love you so so much and God bless you.

“Please, my GTB or Zenith. Anyone dear.”⁣