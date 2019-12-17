Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has promised to increase the state worker’s salaries, beyond the recently approved minimum wage of N30,000 per month but it comes with conditions.

The Governor who spoke to workers at the state secretariat, during the events marking this year’s civil service day said he would only increase workers’ salaries if they help in increasing the Internally Generated Revenue of the state to N3billion.

“In 2016 I increased your salary by 16 percent without prompting, am I correct? Obiano asked the workers.

He continued, “What is important is that I did it without prompting and I encourage you to work hard to increase our IGR. If you increase my IGR to N3billion, I will increase your salaries again.

“I had already promised to pay your minimum wage, but beyond the minimum wage, if you increase my IGR to N3billion, I will increase your salaries again. I want you people to support our IGR drive. Report those stealing our money. If you do it, we will compensate you with higher salaries.”

Obiano told the workers that he had delivered on all his promises to them and that it was their duty to help his administration. He added that part of the promise which was to create a conducive environment had also been met.

“All the things I promised you are almost done, without exception. I promised you a clean environment and you now have a home in your working place, just like your own home.

“I have paid some visits to some places and I am usually very unhappy about meeting dirty environments.

“Paying salaries promptly and other things we do in the state are done with money, so you must support us. Not when we do all these, some people will not come to work. If we find people who do not come to work, we will sack them without ceremonies.

“You must remember the era of recession when about 30 states could not pay salaries, but you received your own every month. It is because of the love I have for you.

“You people have all received your Christmas rice, I hope. Let us help each other. Do not steal government funds because it is from there that we do the things you all see today,” Obiano begged workers.

Five members of the state civil service were bestowed an award for exemplary service, with a certificate and an undisclosed cash gift. The governor said the gesture was to encourage hard work in the state civil service.