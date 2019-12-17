By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the senator representing Rivers Southeast, Magnus Abe, would have been governor of the state if he had deserted the former governor of the state who is the current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as he (Wike) did.

“Senator Magnus Abe would have become governor if he had listened to my advice and left the then government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with me”, he declared.

The governor said this on Monday during a solidarity visit by the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike, however, warned the public not to misconstrue his meeting with the Ogoni people as an endorsement of the ethnic group for governorship slot in 2023.

“Let nobody say that I have met with Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and I promised them governor. I didn’t promise because I cannot give.

“It is only God that will give the position of governor. With proper arrangement, things can be done. Don’t say I made a promise, don’t rely on anyone, just work hard. As Nyesom Wike, I can only support, but cannot make anyone governor “, he said.

“Take me as an example. Someone sat here and said over his dead body would I be Governor. Am I not governor today? I am heading towards eight years.

“Nobody should threaten you that you cannot be governor. Don’t take the position of God. Don’t allow anyone to take the glory of God”, Wike told his visitors.

He urged the people to unite and work together in order to achieve set goals, as well as build bridges across various ethnic nationalities to succeed politically, asking them to be fully prepared to struggle for the position.

He also pointed that no administration in the state had given Ogoni people the number of appointments his administration has given.