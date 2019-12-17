A second tier Liverpool team will tackle Premier League club Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Carabao cup today. Liverpool are visiting Villa Park in London for the match.

But the first team and manager, Jurgen Klopp are in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup and will have a semi-final clash on Wednesday with Mexican team, Monterrey.

The fixture clash means another Liverpool team, made up of youth players, will be facing Aston Villa around 24 hours earlier.

Liverpool’s U-23 coach Neil Critchley will be in charge of the team at Villa Park and Klopp said he and the first-team squad will be supporting them from their hotel in Doha.

Reports said the U-23 side has been weakened further with Curtis Jones and Neco Williams called up to be part of the team in Qatar.

But Klopp says he has faith that the youthful side will be able to put in a strong performance against their more experienced opponent.