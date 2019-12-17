The Chairman, Badagry Local Government, Mr Olusegun Onilude, on Tuesday offered five best graduating students of Badagry Vocational Training and Skills Acquisition programme immediate employment for their outstanding performance during the course.

The Chairman announced the immediate employment during the 16th Graduation and Matriculation Ceremony of MDGS Vocational Training Centre in Badagry.

The five best graduates are Abosede Friday (Hairdressing), Nofisat Oladogun ( Computer) Mariam Abdul-Ramon (Bag-Making), Anuoluwapo Gbetoyon (Fashion Design) and Damilola Ojo (Hotel Catering Management).

He said he was delighted with the outstanding performance of the five graduates and urged the matriculating students to emulate their performance in order to go higher in future.

“This period in 2018, about 100 students graduated from our Vocational Training Centre.

“The regularity of the event and a large number of students show the level of commitment we have attached to the running of the Centre.

“Prior to now, only one of our training centres has been functional optimally, but now the UNDP Vocational Centre at Ajara Dokoh has been fully rehabilitated and will soon resume operation

“This means that we now have more space to admit more vocational minded students and emphasis is gradually shifting from the certificate you carry to what you can actually do with your hands,” he said.

Five best graduating student of MDS vocational centre in Badagry during the graduation ceremony of the centre on Tuesday.

Onilude said that his administration’s focus was not only on vocational training for the youths, adding that they had regular empowerment programme for farmers.

“We supply them with farm inputs such as battery cages, fertilizers, seedlings and chemicals.

“Regular seminars and lectures are also being organized to teach our farmers the latest trends in animal and crop farming systems.

“The aged, the widows and the vulnerable are not left out of our empowerment programmes.

“Food materials and cash donations are regularly shared to the less privileged in the society as a form of empowerment and poverty alleviation,” he said.

He congratulated the graduands for the knowledge they had acquired during the training in the centre and urged them to give best service delivery to their clients.

The chairman also thanked the instructors of the centre for dedicating their time and knowledge to the development of their students.

In her welcome address, the Supervisor for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at the council, Mrs Risikat Hassan, said the event marked another milestone achievement for council.

Hassan thanked the chairman for the rehabilitation of the UNDP vocational centre, Ajara, adding that this would create more space to admit more students.

She congratulated the graduating students for the perseverance and resilience during the course of their learning and urged them to borrow a leaf from their senior in their future endeavors.

Miss Joy Alasoadura, a graduating student of Computer of the centre said the training had given her another chance in life.

She said that the nine months training course had impacted more knowledge of rudiments of computer in her.

Alasoadura urged secondary school leavers to apply to the centre for vocational training instead of waiting endlessly for admission into university which might not be forthcoming.