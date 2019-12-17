The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that the Office of the Head of Service, should organize a befitting Pens Down Ceremony for 15 Permanent Secretaries who had served the State meritoriously.

Sanwo-Olu said this is pertinent in furtherance of the present administration’s resolve to honour and reward the Lagos State Public officers for years of unblemished, loyal and their dedication to the entire civil service.

The underlisted were the Permanent Secretaries, who had retired at various times statutorily or voluntarily during the period from January to December, 2019

Mr. Rufai, Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Mrs. Onadipe, Olufunmilayo Olabisi, Mrs. Dada, Adebimpes, Mr. Kadiri, Abayomi Adebis, Mr. Hundeyin, Senayon Adeola, Mrs. Adeleye, Samiat Olatokunboh, Dr. Oguntimehin, Olukayode Olumuyiwa, Mr. Odeyemi, Adesina Mohammed, Mrs. Akinsanya, Maryrose Omotola, Engr. Bade- Adebowale, Ajibade Caster Kehinde, Mrs. Balogun Olufunmilayo, Mr. Padonu Fola, Mr. Adeyemi Folarin Anthony, Mrs. Odunlami Funlola Adesola and Dr. Goncaves, Titilayo Fausat.

The Governor maintained that the event would be marked in line with the tradition in the State Public Service with pomp and ceremony in celebrating the distinguished Public Servants who attained the highest rank as a Civil servant before their retirement.

The event will hold on Thursday, 19th December, 2019 at Adeyemi Bero, Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja by 9:00 am.

The statement further enjoined all the accounting officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be in attendance and mobilize their officers to grace the occasion as a mark of respect for the retired principal officers.