Over 200 senior citizens of Agboyi Ketu in Kosofe Local Govt area of Lagos State, have benefitted from the generosity of faith-based secondary school, Jextoban Secondary School, which gave out food, medicare, clothing and other gift items in the spirit of the season.

The faith-based school gave out the goods to these elderly residents, which cut across all categories of people living in the area, irrespective of their religious affiliation or faith.

The programme initiated by the school proprietress, Mrs. Adunola Ojo witnessed residents from Ketu, Alapere and Agboyi in large numbers into the Jextoban Secondary School, Alapere, venue of the event for their own share of the goodies offered by the school.

At the event, Adunola Ojo said the event is part of the programmes of the school, to reach out to elderly citizens and most especially the less privileged in the communities in Lagos during festive seasons.

“Usually, people neglect this category of people during the festive season, they don’t reckon with them, except those of them who have children that are endowed. We don’t want them to feel isolated during this yuletide season, that is why we are doing this.”

She also went further to say; “We give people food, we give them clothes and we also give them medical care. We know that there are quite a lot of less privileged around, especially when we consider the situation of things in the country now, we feel that the little we can do, as a school during Christmas is to show them, love.” Mrs. Adunola Ojo summed up.

The Oba of Ketu in Kosofeland, Oba Dr. Isiaka Adio, who was the special guest of honour at the event was full of praise to the organizers of the event. Kabiyesi said the category of people being celebrated by the school is the least attended to, by our society.

In his words, he said: “That Jextoban would even consider this arrangement is worthy of commendation, I urge all well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organization and other institutions like the school to take a cue from what they have done for the less privileged and the elderly citizens.”

The event also had a prayer session which was handled by the Chairman of the Board of Governors’ Pastor Emmanuel Ojo, who prayed for the senior citizen for good health and peace.

Abayomi Solesi, the school PRO, thanked the senior citizens for heeding the call of the school despite the short period.

A beneficiary appreciated the school for the gesture, praying that God will continue to empower them and expand the school. She also appealed to other schools and individuals to replicate this kind gesture by assisting the less privileged and especially the elderly citizens in the society.