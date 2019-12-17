Over 200 hundred teachers from various State Schools converged at the Education Resource Centre, Ojodu, to review the Lagos State Senior Secondary Schools Unified Schemes of Work to actualise conformity with the present reality and the envisaged turn-around of the Education Sector.

The ceremony, which was flagged-off by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, had in attendance teachers from Senior Secondary Schools handling various subjects in the curriculum.

In her address at the ceremony, Mrs. Adefisayo commended the teachers for being among those selected for the week-long review programme, adding that the Unified Schemes of Work are statutory reference materials essentially needed in both public and private schools nationally to plan their daily, weekly and term subject lessons as well as other academic activities.

“It is pertinent to note that every Secondary School in Lagos State uses the Schemes of Work for their daily teaching and learning process. No effective teaching and learning can take place in schools without recourse to it since all topics and scopes of the lessons to be taught are drawn from it”, the commissioner said.

She acknowledged the versatility and understanding of the subjects by the crop of teachers converged and stressed that the rigours, strength and basic intelligence of the Nigerian child in schools cannot be undermined, just as learning cannot be confined to archaic and outdated Curriculum.

Speaking further, the Commissioner harped on the need to continually build and improve on the curriculum in order to stem the tide of an impending crisis in teaching and learning, urging teachers to prepare students for future work place, equip them with necessary core skills and techniques to enable them compete with their counterparts around the world.

The Commissioner pointed out that the recent adjustment in the National Curriculum by the NERDC and West African Examination Council (WAEC) in most subjects necessitated the need to review and produce the schemes before the 2019/2020 Academic Session commences.