Lagos State Government has flagged off an intensive Human Capital Development Bootcamp for Directors of Administration and Human Resource, as well as learning and development officers in the State.

The training is aimed at ensuring that the officers understand the human resource policy direction required to enable the delivery of the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda set by the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The T.H.E.M.E.S. is an acronym standing for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance.

Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle, made this disclosure at the ongoing Human Capital Development Bootcamp, an intensive 3-day programme which will run in four batches for 240 delegates across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs in the State.

She said the training also aimed at intensifying ongoing reforms meant to create a vibrant, motivated and performance-driven Civil Service.

“At the core of the training programme is an understanding of the human resource value chain and tools to fully operationalise the Administration and Human Resource directorates within their respective MDAs. In addition, there is a focus on understanding new expectations from the directorates and also the need to strengthen the performance management process, workforce planning process and proactively identifying the training needs of the workforce,” she said.

The commissioner added that the ministry had equally partnered the KPI Institute International to certify some officers on the competences needed to identify and set performance measures for their staff that aligned with their MDAs’ mandates vis a vis the Key Performance Indicators identified for the actualization of the strategic imperatives of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

She said the ministry was also looking at partnering professional bodies such as Project Management Institute International (PMI), International Coach Federation (ICF) in building internal capacity for civil servants by certifying staff in the required areas of competence.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Biodun Bamgboye, who set the context for the Bootcamp, explained that the training sought to address the noticeable gaps identified and boost the competence of the delegates in their understanding of human resource.

“In order to close the noticeable gaps in the area of human resource management, the Office of Establishments and Training came up with a three-day Bootcamp in alignment with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration in the State to address these germane issues,” he said.

PriceWaterhouse Coopers, the anchor facilitator for the training is expected to cover various modules, including workforce planning, performance management, strategies for transforming the Public Service for improved delivery, learning and development, selection and assessment, career management and succession planning, reward and recognition, digital workforce transformation and competences of the 21st century Human Capital Development professional.

In addition, each participant will be given standard tools and templates to use to operationalise their learning.

The training programme which commenced on 9th December will end on the 20th of December, 2019.