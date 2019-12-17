Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Wife of Kwara Governor, has pledged to evolve ways to positively engage girls and young women on how to be responsible citizens.

She made the pledge on Tuesday in Ilorin during her decoration as the Matron of the Girls Brigade of Nigeria and also of the Girls’ Guide Association in the state.

Mrs Abdulrazaq noted the growing trend in drug abuse and susceptibility of women and girl-child to gender-based violence.

She promised to intensify the advocacies of her office on sensitization against vices by or against the womenfolk.

“Growing up, the Girls’ Brigade and Girls’ Guide associations stand as a grooming ground for girls and young women to be responsible citizens. Interestingly the passing of time has not eroded this virtue of the association.

“Kwara State believes strongly in the training and empowerment of youths and the girl child, as such the state government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the youth maximize their potentials.

“With the recent trend in the abuse of drugs and how susceptible the girl child has become to gender-based violence, it became imperative that we evolve ways to engage them positively,” she said.

The Kwara First Lady said that her membership of these voluntary organizations would further engage the young ones positively and keep them off all forms of social vices.

“We look forward to your support and collaboration in propagating these advocacies as with our other programs because the Girls’ Brigade and Girls’ Guide are reputed for motivating and raising the girl child to be responsible adult citizens,” she added.

In her remark, Mrs Abosede Aremu, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, said that Abdulrazaq’s passion for the less privileged in the society coincided with the objectives.

According to Aremu, the investiture would further spur the First Lady’s desire to do more for the less privileged.

Mrs Eunice Arokoyo, the state Commissioner of Girls’ Brigade in Kwara, said that the brigade was aimed at bringing girls and young women to Jesus Christ through four square programmes of spiritual, educational, physical and service.

Arokoyo sought the First Lady’s support that would help the Christian organization.

Mrs Rhoda Thomas, the Deputy Chief Commissioner of the Girls Guide for Zone ‘B’, said the investiture was to upscale the First Lady’s appetite to do more in area of support for vulnerable ones in the society.

Thomas explained that Zone ‘B’ of the organization comprised of all the South-Western states, as well as Kwara and Edo.