Ghanaian actress and humanitarian Juliet Ibrahim are full of joy and gratitude as her son Jayden clocks 9.

Jayden is from Juliet’s marriage to Kwadwo Safo Jnr. which lasted between 2010–2014.

See some pictures and the lovely note the 33-year old penned to her baby boy:

Happy birthday my love @jaydenksafo you’re 9 years old already… God’s been so good to us. I’m glad and grateful to be your mother. I’m eternally grateful for the love you have for me. I pray God to continue to give me the wisdom, strength, long life, good health and all the guidance needed to keep helping you grow into the man that He wants you to grow up to be. I love you Son and it’s the best feeling in the world knowing you love me equally. #MyKing #MyLove #ProudMother #atoasttolife ❤️ –