Certain he will enter the history books tomorrow as the third American President to be impeached, Donald Trump sent a scathing letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday urging her to halt the impeachment fantasy.

In the letter, Trump doubled down accusing Democrats of an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power.”

He tarred the move with all manners of derisive words, calling it “an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment fail at the voting booth”.

“You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote in the letter, which marked his first personal correspondence with Pelosi on impeachment.

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”

“It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People. While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record,” Trump wrote.

Read the full letter:

https://www.scribd.com/document/440151534/Read-Trump-s-letter-to-Pelosi#from_embed