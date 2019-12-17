Suspected kidnappers stormed Ganye, a town in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State and abducted two nursing mothers and three children from the house of one Alhaji Hussain on Tuesday.

A member of the family said the gunmen arrived Hussain’s house, in Wukari Ward, about 2:00 am, overpowered the security men there and entered the house where they abducted the five family members.

‘Residents were awoken by pandemonium amidst gunshots which greeted the area as the kidnappers who came in large numbers, with sophisticated weapons carried out their operations.

”We later alerted police and soldiers in the town who accosted the kidnappers, leading to a serious exchange of gunfire at Buwangal. During the heavy exchange of fire, four policemen were injured. The injured Policemen have been taken to Ganye hospital while the kidnappers succeeded in taking away their victims.”

The police spokesman in Adamawa State, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the abducted people were Alhaji Husssain’s wives and children.

He confirmed that the police had since moved into action to ensure the safe return of the captives

”Immediately police were alerted, the DPO and his team rushed to the scene to prevent the crime but were ambushed after shootout four of our men sustained bullet wounds.

“The command mobilized a heavy team now going after the hoodlums to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers”