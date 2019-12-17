In its efforts to ensure safety of life and property of travelers across the country during the Christmas and New Year period, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has listed and deployed personnel and logistics along 52 designated critical corridors and black spots.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), among the 52 corridors listed by Kazeem are Lokoja-Benin-Auchi, Abaji-Lokoja, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-HawanKibo-Jos, Minna-Birnin-Kebbi-Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria, Potiskum-Damaturu, Kabba and Udi-Orji River-Awka-Owo, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu, Abuja-Airport Road-Giri and Opi-Junction-Nike-Enugu Highways.

Kazeem also said that the Corps had identified some alternative routes that could be used by motorists to ease traffic flow.

The routes are Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise Junction-Ileare-Ado Ekiti-Ilesha, Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere, Lokoja-Okene-Ogori Magongo-Owo, 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Ufuma-Umunze, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, and Kaduna-Kachiji-Kwoi-Manchok.

Others are Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode, Sango Ota-Ifo-Abeokuta, Dutse Alhaji-Bwari-Jere, and Dutse Alhaji-Bwari-Kwoi-Kafanchan-Jos.

According to him, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers to ensure adequate deployment of logistics and operational materials within their Commands to aid the campaign.

He urged passengers to monitor their drivers over reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other road vices.

“Following the need to bridge the existing gap in communication between the motoring public and the Corps, the Corps has established the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for daily traffic updates for travellers, effective enlightenment and education on best road culture among others.

“The station is to serve as a veritable platform for the motoring public to report any obstruction, incidents of crash or traffic-related emergencies.

The agency also released help lines to ensure effective communication between its personnel and the public.

“In case of any emergency, call the toll free telephone line 122 and 070022553772 or tune in to the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM and call 08052998090, 09067000015, or visit the social media handles; Facebook TrafficRadio1, Twitter; @TrafficRadio1, Instagram: TrafficRadio1 for prompt response,” he said.