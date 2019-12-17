Critics, Femi Fani-Kayode and Daddy Freeze have attacked the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over plan to build an auditorium the size of Ibadan.

Adeboye had said during the Holy Ghost Congress of the church that he would not die until he had built a church auditorium as big as Ibadan.

“If anybody tells you Pastor Adeboye is dead, don’t believe them because God is going to build us the auditorium as big as Ibadan. Until that is done, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said building an auditorium the size of Ibadan ought not to be Adeboye’s priority.

He said getting President Muhammadu Buhari out of power and breaking the evil yoke that he helped foist on Nigeria by supporting him in 2015 and 2019 ought to be his primary objective today.

“Sir, building a Church auditorium the size of Ibadan ought not to be your priority. Getting the tyrant out of power & breaking the evil yoke that you helped foist on Nigeria by supporting him in 2015 and 2019 ought to be your primary objective today. You owe Nigeria that much,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.

On his path, Daddy Freeze said the nation needed factories the size of Ibadan and not churches as there were many of them already.

“We need factories the size of Ibadan, not churches, we have way too many churches already. With 10 churches on each street, we have so much religion, so much hunger and underdevelopment yet so little love.

“This in my opinion, is a selfish ambition (scripturally, selfish ambitions are in the same category as witchcraft and sexual orgies), that does nothing for Christians, rather I see it as a quest to turn believers into beasts of burden!

“The more I think about it, the angrier I get. Adeboye wants to use 3,080 square kilometers to build a church or a bigger business center, which one?

“In this poverty riddled land, with more people in extreme poverty than China and India combined, couldn’t he at least have been a little more creative?” He asked on his Instagram page.

–