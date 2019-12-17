Former Napoli manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has finally agreed to a deal to become Everton’s next permanent manager, according to Sky Sports.

Earlier, Ancelotti had arrived Everton on Monday afternoon for talks about becoming the new manager at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti was sacked as Napoli manager and replaced by Gennaro Gattuso last week.

The 60-year-old has been a target for Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright since Marco Silva’s departure.

The former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid manager won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield during his tenure at Chelsea from 2009 until 2011.

Ancelotti has won three UEFA Champions League trophies throughout his managerial career.