President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Director General of the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Li Yong discussed ways of cooperation to enhance comprehensive and sustainable industrial development in Egypt.

Spokesman for Egyptian Presidency Bassam Radi said in a statement that al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the UNIDO’s growing and extended cooperation with Egypt regarding the sustainable and comprehensive industrial development.

Al-Sisi and Li met on the sidelines of the third edition of the four-day World Youth Forum (WYF) which opened on Friday in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s aspiration to deepen cooperation with the UNIDO in a number of areas, especially enabling small and medium enterprises in Egypt to apply quality standards in order to achieve sustainability and access to markets through the support of the UNIDO.

For his part, the UNIDO’s chief praised Egypt’s commitment to supporting industrial development projects in Africa and its role in attracting international donors to support these projects.

The annual WYF gathered this year thousands of young people from over 100 countries and regions to discuss topics such as industrial revolution, food security, environmental challenges and artificial intelligence, Xinhua/NAN reported.