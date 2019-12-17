By Gbenro Adesina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have agreed to form alliance with a purpose of combating money laundering and drug abuse.

This was an agreement the two agencies of the federal government reached today when the team of NDLEA led by its Commander, Josephine Ruth Obi paid a visit to the Ibadan Zonal Head of EFCC, Friday Ebelo, at the Commission’s Ibadan office.

While explaining how NAFDAC is preparing its staff for the envisaged relationship, Obi disclosed that the agency was raising an elite team of officers for training on money laundering.

“I tell my officers to always look out for evidence of money laundering. They shouldn’t just be after the drugs. The agency itself is now emphasizing on money laundering. Our men are receiving plenty of training on money laundering. Some of them have gone on training on financial investigation. We have a lot to do together”, he said.

The NDLEA boss also pledged her agency’s support for the EFCC, saying the two agencies are mutually engaged in the business of securing Nigeria against fraud and other criminal acts.

Responding, Ebelo noted that the two agencies have more areas of convergence in their respective statutory mandates. This, according to him, is heavier on areas of terrorism financing and money laundering.

He identified drug peddling as the main source of terrorism financing, which, according to him, is among the core areas of focus for the EFCC.

Ebelo called for more synergy between the two agencies to effectively tackle drug-related crimes adding, “We need to work together to ensure a well secured Nigeria because without Nigeria, there will neither be EFCC nor NDLEA.

“We just have to come together and work in synergy to see how we can reduce drug abuse and other forms of criminality to the barest minimum”.