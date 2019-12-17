Amid the America Got Talent’s drama, Gabrielle Union has encouraged women, especially women of colour, to speak out against discrimination, even if it gets them fired.

The actress, who was allegedly fired from America’s Got Talent for speaking out against “toxic culture” behind the scenes on the show, urged her fans to not “be the happy negro”.

According to Variety, the 46-year-old actress spoke at a female empowerment and inclusivity panel earlier this week.

She said: “Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job… I speak from experience

She added: “Do your best because corporations want global dollars. Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I’m asking you to do the impossible… I’m fully aware that job loss is on the table… but if you’re not doing it, nobody is.