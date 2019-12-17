Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called for a thorough screening of Jerusalem pilgrims to prevent abscondment in future.

Okowa made the call during the inauguration of seven Boards and the swearing-in of Apostle Sylvanus Okorote as the Special Adviser to the governor on Religious Matters on Tuesday in Asaba.

According to the governor, a screening process that is thorough and devoid of sentiment is necessary to prevent any reoccurrence of pilgrims absconding on arrival to the holy land.

“People absconding in Jerusalem, rather than staying for the purpose for which they were sent there is becoming very worrisome. Lots of work needs to be done to check this trend.

“There has been information showing that three persons absconded in the last pilgrimage trips.

“There will be an investigation to know the sources that recommended these individuals because such incidence is very embarrassing and that is unacceptable from our state.

”The process of screening for pilgrimages must be thorough and devoid of sentiment.

“When we find those responsible for the mishap they will no longer be allowed to make recommendations now and in the future”, he said.

Okowa urged the board’s chairmen to work in harmony with the management of the parastatals and agencies.

He also said that the boards would provide policy guidelines and ensure efficient management of resources so that they could achieve set objectives and targets of government parastatals and agencies.

“This inaugurations and swearing-in is in line with our goal of strengthening this administration for optimal performance.

“I want to advise the management and board members to realise that when you work together it is more likely to achieve greater strides in the development of the state.

“This should be clearly understood to minimise friction and to be able to perform our duties,” the governor said.

Apostle Okorote thanked the governor for the appointment and gave assurance that religious bodies in the state would contribute meaningfully to the achievement agenda of a ”stronger Delta”.

Also responding on behalf of the Board chairmen, Dr Austin Obidi pledged that they would carry out their duties to the service of the people committedly.

Chairmen of the boards include Felix Ofuo (Delta Broadcasting Service Asaba), Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza (Delta Broadcasting Service Warri), Mr David Oghenekevwe (Delta Printing and Publishing Company Board), Dr Austin Obidi (State Hospitals Management Board) among others.