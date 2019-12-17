Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has filed application for bail pending his appeal against his jail sentence.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos had on December 5, 2019 jailed Kalu for 12 years after finding him guilty of N7.56 billion fraud.

Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, he used to defraud Abia State was forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, his aide, Jones Ude who was the Director Of Finance in the Abia State House was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

The presiding Judge, Mohammed Idris described money laundering offence as a crime against humanity.

However, Kalu through his counsel filed for bail on health ground, pending his appeal.

But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC opposed the bail on ground that bail is for accused persons on the presumption of innocent, but that since he had been convicted, he could no longer enjoy such privilege.

The presiding judge, Mohammed Liman adjourned till 23 December, 2019 for ruling.