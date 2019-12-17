Nigerian superstar Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy’s album, African Giant is the most streamed album in Africa in 2019, according to Billboard Africa.

African Giant also ranks number 11 worldwide.

Billboard Africa tweeted: “Burna Boy #AfricanGiant album is the most-streamed album in Africa 2019, it currently has 61.7M+ streams on Audiomack and ranks No.11 worldwide.”

Burna Boy’s song ‘On The Low’ tops Apple Music Sub-Sahara Africa top 10 streamed songs of 2019.

African Giant also claims five of the top 10 positions, leaving other artists like JoeBoy, Davido, Rema, Beyonce‘ and Kizz Daniel to share the other positions of the most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2019 in Africa.

African Giant also helped Burna Boy has bagged his first nomination in the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Ye crooner’s album is nominated in the category of Best World Music Album, containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.