Burna Boy, the African Giant and 2019 Grammy nominee is making the news again, after buying a 2013 model of the Italian super car, the Ferrari 458.

Some reports said the music super star bought the car from Cali Dreams Automative, as an early Christmas present for himself.

Social media photos show the Afro-pop singer half clad inside the car, with a red interior and a matte gray exterior.

One commenter joked that he has bought it at the right time as potholes are disappearing on Lagos roads.

The vintage car, with various models, used or Ferrari certified sells for between $190,000 to $264,000, a hefty sum in Nigerian naira.

According to www.kbb.com, the car has a wheel base of 104.3 inches, a fuel capacity of 22.7 gallons and horsepower of 570@9000 rpm.

The site said although the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia starts just under $240,000, prospective buyers should expect to contend with inflated sticker prices as a result of high demand and limited supply. The same goes for the 458 Spider, which opens at roughly $264,000.

Burna Boy is scheduled to thrill lagos fans on Christmas Day at Eko Hotel.