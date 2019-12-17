The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, says President Muhammadu Buhari has done much to place Nigeria on the pathway to a secure future.

Tinubu made the assertion in a statement to congratulate the president on his 77th birthday anniversary.

The statement was signed by Tinubu’s Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu said: “Joining the rest of the country, I extend my best wishes to President Muhammadu Buhari on his birthday.

“This special day gives us an opportunity to personally thank you for the contributions you have made to the development of our nation.

“Throughout your public life, you have shown yourself to be a man of hard work, dedication and principles.

“You have exhibited that rare combination of a simple and modest lifestyle coupled with an ambitious and grand vision for our nation.

“As the president, you have done much to place us on the pathway to a better future.”

Tinubu said that the current administration had been one of momentous achievement and the realisation of hope and progress for Nigeria and the APC.

“A man of political courage, you have taken bold decisions that those before you knew were needed but avoided taking,” he added.

The APC leader said that Buhari had made Nigeria safer by weakening terrorists and wrongdoers, and hoped that they would ultimately fall due to his efforts in national security.

” Your fight against corruption has been historic and has reflected your great personal honesty.

“In reviving our economy, you continue to take initiatives that draw on the immense talents and creativity of our people.

“You are truly the president for this moment in our national journey.”

Tinubu said that the president had shown great statesmanship by taking actions and giving counsel that strengthened the APC and its pursuit of greater internal democracy and openness.

“As usual, you have shown rare bravery and exemplary resilience in all you do.

“Your hand is on the plough, and we know you will continue to press on.

“Be assured that the people of this nation are with you as you are for them.

“Happy birthday Mr President. I wish you many more years of good health and fine achievements,” Tinubu said.