President Muhammadu Buhari: 77 years old today

President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 77 today. He was born on 17 December 1942 in Daura, Katsina State. He had his early education in Katsina, then went to Kaduna for military training and later Sandhurst in Great Britain, India, and the United States.

The former army major-general and military head of state between 1984 and 1985, has now been twice elected as Nigeria’s leader in 2015 and 2019.

It is not clear how the birthday will be marked, but since past ones had not been done with fanfare, it is expected that Buhari will choose to mark it as quietly as possible.

Just after midnight, some of his aides and well wishers began to tweet birthday wishes and Presidential media adviser, Femi Adesina, penned a long essay on why he remains a Buharist.

Here are some of the tweets:

From UAE Ambassador in Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq:

