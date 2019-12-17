President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 77 today. He was born on 17 December 1942 in Daura, Katsina State. He had his early education in Katsina, then went to Kaduna for military training and later Sandhurst in Great Britain, India, and the United States.

The former army major-general and military head of state between 1984 and 1985, has now been twice elected as Nigeria’s leader in 2015 and 2019.

It is not clear how the birthday will be marked, but since past ones had not been done with fanfare, it is expected that Buhari will choose to mark it as quietly as possible.

Just after midnight, some of his aides and well wishers began to tweet birthday wishes and Presidential media adviser, Femi Adesina, penned a long essay on why he remains a Buharist.

Here are some of the tweets:

Happy 77th birthday to my BOSS, our Leader, and Father of the Nation, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pray that may Almighty Allah grant Baba longer life, good health, wisdom and strength to keep working for the good of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/wBaGp1Khd8 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 16, 2019

From UAE Ambassador in Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq:

Happy 77th Birthday Your Excellency President @MBuhari. I hope this joyous occasion returns for many years to come. May Allah SWT bless you with continued happiness, prosperity and success. #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/m6rAvjzQCv — Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq (@altaffaq) December 16, 2019

APC UK:

[CONGRATULATIONS] "Happy Birthday @NGRPresident @MBuhari. Thank you for your incredible service to our great country 🇳🇬 and for continuing to inspire us to give back, speak out, and work to create a better future for all" – Prince Ade Omole, APC UK Leader.#PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/IwPelJhoR2 — APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) December 16, 2019

Happy cheerful 77th birthday to H.E, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The permanent nightmare of corrupt owners of Nigeria PLC; the slayer of wailers and the builder of

MODERN NIGERIA.

Long live president Muhammadu Buhari: Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria ✊🏿 #PMBat77 pic.twitter.com/jHXb6Ojn24 — GENERAL✊🏿 Apro (@apro_dawildcat) December 16, 2019

Happy Birthday PMB We celebrate you across the globe, World leader and Corruption Fighter… Age gracefully #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/hi0sU5D037 — Frankie™ (@aa_dasuma) December 16, 2019

Sincerely Speaking, Buhari is a problem to Nigerians that created problems for Nigeria. HBD Nigerian President Baba Buhari #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/mWcENR3Rkn — Aly Bunxa (@BunxaAly) December 16, 2019