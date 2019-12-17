By Okafor Ofiebor

At the time when corruption index keep placing the Nigeria Police Force as the most corrupt institution in Nigeria, Bayelsans, especially those who live and do business in Yenagoa, the State capital, have continued to pour encomiums on a female Police officer, Inspector Helen Moyegbone to celebrate her on her birthday.

Nengi Josef Ilagha, an author and former aide to ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha reflected affection members of the public have for Inspector Helen Moyegbone because of her diligence, professionalism and hard working nature, most especially, her in traffic control on his Facebook timeline.

According to him, the unassuming is likened to a Police officer that James Hadley Chase would like to describe. “She is stocky and thickset, dark, with a distinctive ebony sheen that makes her skin glow under the sun. She takes her place along the road, her uniform tailor-made to fit her matronly size”.

He went on exploring his descriptive prowess saying, “In spite of that size, she is smart and known for her quick steps and her ample gestures. She is the sort of traffic warden that every motorist would obey when she waves for the next vehicle to pass so that the one after that can also pass.”

Helen has over the years garnered public acclaim and and those who admire her patriotism dedication to duty popularly call her Mama Gee, (after the Nollywood actress Patience Ozuokwor, also called Mama Gee).

According to llagha, who also goes with the pyseudonym,”Pope Pen”, said that in her own humble way, the Inspector qualifies to be called a role model for women in active service to the society.

According the author of note, many women along the roadside markets of Yenagoa metropolis, stretching from Ovom through Opolo to Agudama, right up to the gateway town of Igbogene, Mama Gee represents a role model, a woman of order and good breeding.

Less than 30 minutes after the post hit the timeline of llagha, reactions came in torrents with pleasant comments, prayers and best wishes for the ebony black traffic warden on her her birthday.

Helen arrived Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for the first time in 2003, one year after she joined the Nigeria Police. She worked as an investigator for eight years before being posted to the traffic section and therefore to the road.

Since 2010, has been on the road, wearing her white arm band upon her black uniform, and waving vehicles through the grid of daily traffic.

Helen, like her fellow traffic wardens, have been working longer hours since the traffic lights broke down along strategic parts of the state capital.

She is one of the early sights to be seen in the morning, and she gravitates to the most congested parts of Yenagoa.

She knows what commuters go through. Her appearance means that the traffic will flow. The motorists are confident that wherever Mama Gee stands, the traffic is bound to proceed.

That is because Helen is highly committed to her duty.