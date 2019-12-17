A ruthless display of finishing saw Aston Villa progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 5-0 victory over Liverpool’s team B who represented the first team.

The first team and manager, Jurgen Klopp are in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool’s youngsters, however, caused some problems early on before the home side took over after Conor Hourihane swept home a free-kick.

Ahmed Elmohamady doubled the lead three minutes later when his cross looped over the goalkeeper with the aid of a deflection to make it 2-0, and Villa never looked back.

On his first start of the season, Jonathan Kodija was in a clinical mood, making the most of the two chances that fell his way to put the game to bed before half-time.

Trezeguet, Kodija and Lansbury went close in the second half, but it was left to Wesley to make it 5-0 as Villa look forward to a two-legged semi-final.