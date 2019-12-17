A Muzaffarpur woman, who was set on fire in her home by a rapist for resisting him, died on Monday night in hospital.

The victim who had suffered 90 per cent burns was admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on December 8.

The incident took place in the afternoon on December 7 when the victim was alone in her house in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, India.

According to India Today, upon discovering that the woman was alone in the house, Raja Rai, the suspect, tried to rape her, but failed as a result of stiff resistance from the victim.

This infuriated him and he set her on fire.

The victim had been transferred to Apollo Barn Hospital in Patna on December 10 after her condition deteriorated.