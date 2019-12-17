Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has said that the 2020 National Sports Festival will be used to return the lost glory of sports in the state.

Shaibu spoke during the second Joint Technical Meeting of the 20th National Sports Festival on Tuesday in Benin.

He said that the event tagged ”Edo 2020” was special to the state government and the people because it’s going to be hosted in a digital way.

He also said that it was time to return the state to its number one in sporting activities.

“2020 is the return of the native. Last time, we hosted the festival in an analog way, but this time it is going to be hosted in a digital way.

“This time we are repositioning the national sports festival and redefining how states should host it after a long gap,” he said.

The deputy governor said that after its technical meeting, the government would endeavour to implement the outcome so that unity of the festival would be adhered to, to build a stronger oneness among us all.

In his remarks, the Chairman Main Organising Committee (MOC), Mr Adeshola Olushade, said that there was a great improvement in the level of preparation.

Olushade commended the level of work done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, one of the major venues for the festival.