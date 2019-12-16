The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has appealed for the support of former ministers that served in the ministry toward addressing the plight of women and children in the society.

The minister made the appeal during an interactive dialogue with past ministers on Monday in Abuja.

She said the dialogue would provide a platform to discuss more on the challenges faced by women and children, particularly on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and provide remedies to it.

She added that “we have been in this struggle on women issues and when it comes to it, we need to put politics aside and do our best to move this country forward.’’

According to her, the newly opened Safe House for Women and Children Survivors of Abuse and Violence in Kurudu area of FCT is operational, as it currently has a woman and her child, threatened by her husband to infect them with HIV.

While reiterating the commitment of the government to address the challenges, she called on the former ministers to assist in addressing challenges faced by women and children, as well as promote their rights.

UN Women Nigeria Country Director, Ms Comfort Lamptey, stressed the need to re-strategise to proffer solutions to the plights of women.

She, therefore, reiterated the commitment of the organisation toward advancing women’s rights and ending all forms of GBV in the country.

Dr Becky Igwe, former Minister between 2000 to 2001, urged the ministry to sponsor a bill that would protect widows from exploitation, abuse and promote their well-being.

Ms Iyom-Jospehine Anenih, minister between 2010-2012, urged the present minister to address challenges faced by older persons to protect them from abuse, molestation and exploitation.

She stressed the need for Federal Government to channel more funds to the Nigeria Women’s Trust Fund to increase women’s participation in governance, empowerment and to empower women economically.

On her part, Dr Hajo Sani, who served as minister between 1997 to 1998, and currently the SSA to the President on Administration, Office of the First Lady, stressed the need for increased advocacy to end rape and all forms of abuse against women and children.

Sani also stressed the need for victims of abuse to speak out, so that the culprits would be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.