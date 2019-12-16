United States of America’s President Donald Trump has reacted after new polls that showed more Americans were in support of his impeachment.

Trump took to his Twitter page to blast his favorite TV network Fox News after the conservative television network released new polls on Sunday saying more Americans were now in favor of impeachment.

Accused by Democrats of Obstruction of congress and abuse of office, Trump dragged the polls, claiming they were fake just like the 2016 polls that said he would lose the elections to Hilary Clinton and never be president.

Trump tweeted; “The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”

However, Fox News and Trump have an affinity for each other as he regularly watches and comments on Fox TV shows, grants the network a lot of exclusive interviews and has employed some of its staff before into White House positions.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

