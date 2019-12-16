Taylor Swift has at least one major festival booking on her calendar for 2020 — and it just so happens to be the U.K.’s biggest music event.

The singer-songwriter on Sunday shared the news that she will be headlining the Glastonbury Music Festival, and on its 50th anniversary, to boot. Swift is set to kick off her Lover Fest tour on June 20 in Belgium, so it appears she will be making a northern detour to play the storied five-day fest, which is set to run June 24-28.

Swift kept it simple for the announcement, sharing the front page of the Glastonbury Free Press with her news plastered across it, along with her “ecstatic” reaction on Instagram. Hollywood Reporter reports.

Swift joins Paul McCartney in the top slot of the upcoming festival’s lineup, which brought Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, The Cure, and Janet Jackson to Somerset’s Worthy Farm as headliners earlier this year.

It’s been a huge week for Swift, who not only turned 30 on Friday but was named Billboard’s Woman of the Decade at the 2019 Women in Music Awards on Thursday.

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there! 💋 pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

"She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.” Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

