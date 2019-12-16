Men of the Nigeria Police Force have dispersed workers of Nichemtex Limited, a textile company in Ibeshe, Ikorudu, Lagos, who were protesting over non-payment of the 13th-month bonus and poor welfare condition.

The Police who arrived at the scene forcefully gained entry into the premises of the company and halted the peaceful demonstration of aggrieved workers which has been going on for the past four days.

PM News correspondent who was at the scene gathered that the workers’ union who is not in support of the protest invited officers of the Nigeria Police from Ipakodo Division to disperse the protesters.

“The union invited them and they took over the gate and started attacking us and everyone have to run for their lives,” Obinna, one of the workers told PM News. “We are demanding for our 13th-month salary which is the end of the year bonus. It is our legitimate right, both senior and junior workers here and the management denied us of that. This exercise started two months ago but since Thursday we have shut down the whole company to make our demands and they said there will be a meeting with management and directors today.” “Actually there is no more union because they are not fighting for our rights. They weren’t helping matters when our money is been deducted they didn’t fight for us so we do not see their usefulness so we asked the management to dissolve them.” This is not the first time they will be using SARS and Cult boys on us when we have issues,” he added.

