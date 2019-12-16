It is a celebration galore for the Ikeji’s this season as event planner and entrepreneur Sandra Ikeji is marrying her beau on the 28th of December 2019.

Sandra took to social media to share pictures on her timeline and wrote a romantic note as well.

She wrote: “So I am really getting married wow, years after planning a beautiful wedding for others, I am finally planning mine..super! Sometimes, I wonder how great my wedding day would look, I’m super excited that I will be walking down the aisle with this super duper love of my life, I will be having my dream wedding at my dream event hall @landmark_centre and my record-breaking wedding of 200 bridesmaids, what a wonderful sight that day will be. Big thanks to my amazing hubby, my life. my XTY. #thesbond.”