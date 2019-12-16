The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has offered free medical treatment for the residents of Kurugu village, in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Malam Ladan Baba said during the exercise on Monday that the gesture is part of their fourth-quarter initiative tagged ‘Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Baba was represented by the Assistant Director, Community Development Service (CDS) Mrs. Dinatu Sabo.

Baba, who emphasised the importance of the exercise, said the medical outreach was also in line with the scheme’s social responsibility to its host community.

He explained that the HIRD is a programme organised by the NYSC on a quarterly basis during which corps doctors, pharmacists, and nurses render free medical treatment and other humanitarian services to its host communities.

“The medical outreach is very important because apart from its benefit to the community, it is an indication that our corps members will conduct the exercise having learned what they were taught in school”, he said.

Declaring the programme opened, the Ward Head of Kurugu village, Malam Adamu Abdullahi commended the NYSC for the free medical treatment offered to his people.

According to him, the gesture would give people with ailments especially those who could not afford to go to the hospital the opportunity to access medical care free of charge.

Dim Luke-Udobi, one of the Corps Doctors delivered a lecture on maternal mortality and hygiene.