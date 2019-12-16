Social media celebrity, Grace Ajilore, who has been counselling ladies about relationship with men is pregnant.

While some have congratulated her for getting set to start a family, commenters on Twitter are accusing her of hypocrisy, flabbergasted that the woman who has been preaching that ‘men are trash’ could become pregnant.

And they are drawing similarities between her and famous blogger and ex-beauty queen Linda Ikeji who had a baby out of wedlock after years of counselling ladies to remain celibate until they become married.

Grace Ajilore has been trending on Nigerian Twitter since Sunday night after she posted on her Instagram page her baby bump, with the caption: My Christmas came early!

Me & daddy can’t wait to meet our beautiful baby”.

While the post on Instagram has attracted a chorus of congratulations, commenters on Twitter are however, dragging her over her past posts that appeared to indicate that women should steer clear of men. But opinions are divided, with some saying she has been misunderstood.

One of her Ajilore’s sympathisers, Olori Abeke @olori_abeke recalled an old tweet by Ajilore, in which she explained that all her posts had been to advise women to be smarter and not to die ‘lonely deaths’. Olori tweeted:

‘ok i just went through grace ajilore’s page nd is it that some girls are allergic to being given good advise? she didnt even ask u guys to be foolish na..Example of what she tweeted to someone,i think she is just telling yall to be with men that treat u right.”

Another supporter @Hadassahh said: Grace Ajilore didn’t say don’t fall in love or whatever

She said “know who u’re giving ur time to, don’t settle, place value on urself & set standards.”

She talks about her man in her vlogs.I don’t know what all this ruckus is about now that she’s pregnant”.

But to Ajilore’s bashers, she has done a lot of wrongs:

Linda Ikeji got pregnant. Grace Ajilore got pregnant. Small time now, Oloni too will follow. I wonder what feminists will do with their life now that their bosses have failed them. 🤭 — ✨President Aisha✨🌚 (@PresidentAisha) December 15, 2019

Grace AJILORE LEFT US AND IS PREGNANT haaaaaaaaaa.. what happened to the dragons and the bins 😔😔😔..

I thought these men were dragons that belonged to the bin 😔 pic.twitter.com/FCU9FvfFt5 — Senator Adesewa 🦄 (@Adesewa_22) December 15, 2019

Grace A : "Men are scum, they dont deserve you queens" Minions: "Yassss Quenn!! no men 2019, we deserve better" * Few weeks later * Twitter : "Grace Ajilore is pregnant oo" Minions: "but how ??" Grace A : "I slipped and fell on the penis" pic.twitter.com/GF0XFzXlR2 — Doctor Love 💜 (@Prince__Chris) December 15, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

