Defending champions Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the first knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League, according to the draw made today.

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid, while Barcelona are drawn against Napoli.

Paris Saint-Germain who beat Real Madrid to first place in Group A will take on Borussia Dortmund, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will battle Lyon.

Five-time winners Bayern Munich will meet Chelsea in a rematch of the 2011-12 Champions League final, when the Blues won 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The first round of matches are scheduled to take place on February 18-19 and February 25-26. The second-leg fixtures begin on March 10-11, and the final round-of-16 games will take place on March 17-18.

Round-of-16 Pairings

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Lyon vs. Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

