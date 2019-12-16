Dede Mabiaku, who was Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s protege, said the late legend died slowly after being injected with a poisonous substance while in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s custody.

In a new interview, Dede said the Teacher No Teach Me Nonsense singer confided in him and his son Seun Kuti that he had been injected while in NDLEA custody. Afterward, his health began to deteriorate until he died.

Dede said this while expressing concern for Omoyele Sowore. He worried that Sowore might need to be taken for urgent medicals after being held in DSS custody to avoid a repeat of what happened to Fela.

He also said that he is speaking up now because no one refused to reveal the truth about what led to Fela’s death.

