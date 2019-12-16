Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has written to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, seeking the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
In the letter dated December 13, 2019, Falana urged the AGF to use his office to direct the DSS to release Sowore from custody in line with the order of the Federal High court admitting him to bail pending trial.
Falana’s letter was titled, ‘Request For The Release Of Omoyele Sowore From Illegal Custody.’
It follows an earlier announcement by the AGF office that it had taken over the prosecution of Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, from the DSS.
It read; “Following the announcement of your decision to take over the case of Federal Republic of Nigeria v Omoyele Sowore & Another, two members of the legal defence team visited the headquarters of the State Security Service on December 13, 2019, to demand the immediate release of Sowore from illegal custody.
“Our colleagues were however advised to direct the request to your office in view of the fact that you have taken over the case from the State Security Service.
“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request you to use your good offices to direct the State Security Service to release Sowore from custody in line with the order of the Federal High court admitting him to bail pending trial.
“We are confident that you will not hesitate to grant our request as no court has issued any remand order for his detention,” the letter read in part.
The AGF’s decision to take over the case follows criticism of the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the operatives of the DSS to re-arrest Sowore on December 6th.
Femi Falana, you are just an individual, AGF is government , you can only cause trouble, if you are not careful you will loose this case of Sowore, you never thought Sowore will be held for one week, don’t be surprise that he can be there for the next one year, you are doing as if you are the only lawyer in Nigeria, there are lawyers out there far better than you, you bit your chest in every trouble, your former boss late Chief Alao Aka Bashorun was never like this, you choose to make trouble, how many lawyers stood by you in this struggle to release Sowore, your Sowore client will pray to God everyday to let him out of this hook,
You chest out to cause trouble in the country, we have silent activist more brilliant than you in everything, you sent Sowore to stage the protest, if anyone will tell you he will spend one week you will argue it, because you are confident of your self that you will get him out, you even promise you will get him out within 24 hours, how many months, weeks and days now, you are one of the lawyers who mess up the judiciary,