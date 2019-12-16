By Taiwo Okanlawon

Renowned Juju music maestro turned evangelist, Commander Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has been inducted into the Evergreen Hall of Fame at the ‘Ariya Eko Music Festival’ for his contributions in the entertainment industry.

The event held at Lagos City Hall was organized by Evergreen Musical Company and Lagos State Government, featuring live performances by great Chief Ebenezer Obey himself, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Tee Mac, Jimi Solanke, Afro Juju crooner, Sir Shina Peters, and Yinka Davies.

Others include Buga, Ibitayo Jeje, Dollarz, Omileyan, Helen Ibe, Adewesco, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, Topsticks, Segun Blessing, Shola Vibrator, Wasiu Oseni, Ejire, Halimat Ayinla Omomwura, Eko Brass Band, and Young Tunde Nightingale, among others.

During the induction, a statue sculptured after Obey by the organizers was unveiled and CDs comprises all 660 songs produced by the ace musician were sold for a giveaway price.

Speaking at the event, Obey thanked the organizer and Lagos State for supporting Ariya Eko Music Festival and promoting indigenous music, like Juju, Fuji, Afro-beat, Apala and all to the nation, Africa and to the world.

He also commended all veteran musicians who honoured the event and advised artistes to be disciplined, humble and dedicated while doing music as a career.

While unveiling the statue of Obey, Veteran Art Collector, Otunba Yemisi Shyllon who was also a guest at the event said the contributions of music maestro like Ebenezer cannot go unrecognized.

The event attracted many important dignitaries from various walks of life, especially from the music and media industries such as Cheif Alex Duduyemi, former first lady of Ogun State, Aderinsola Osoba, among others.