Ahead of the conclusion of the English Premier League, EPL, Match Day 17 fixtures on Monday night where Crystal Palace will take on Brighton, below are the highest goal scorers chasing the golden boot in the English top-flight league.

Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy is presently the highest goal scorer with 16 goals.

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has 11 goals, while Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has 11 goals.

Premier League top scorers:

16 goals: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

11 goals: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

10 goals: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

9 goals: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Danny Ings (Southampton), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

7 goals: Chris Wood (Burnley).

6 goals: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Harry Wilson (Bournemouth), Neal Maupay (Brighton), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

5 goals: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United), Dele Alli (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

