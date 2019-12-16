Former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, said in Singapore that women are ”indisputably better” than men when you give them positions of responsibility.

According to a BBC report, Obama said, ”I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything—living standards and outcomes.”

He also criticized old people who cling to power even when they don’t have what it takes to solve problems.

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power,” Obama spoke at a private event on leadership.

Obama served as US president from 2009 until 2017.

Since leaving the White House, he and former first lady Michelle Obama have set up a foundation mentoring young leaders around the world.

The pair were in Kuala Lumpur last week for an Obama Foundation event.