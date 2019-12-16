The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ibikunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha, Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

A statement issued by the party said the move was in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

“Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction. We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party.

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party,” the statement said.

The party urged them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that were important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.